Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,707,000. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $102.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $103.77.

