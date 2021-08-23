Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 292 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 41,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.