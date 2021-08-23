SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,466.43

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 30.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $21,466.43 and $9.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,442,671 coins and its circulating supply is 10,328,905 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.