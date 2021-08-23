Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $249.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.92. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

