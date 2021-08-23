Jackson Wealth Management LLC Invests $332,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $131.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.08. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $133.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.