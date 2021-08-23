Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $52.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 500.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,108 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 40.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

