Brokerages Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Price Target at $24.60

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

MTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 3.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTW opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.77 million, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. Equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.