Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Avaya also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.780 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. Avaya has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.