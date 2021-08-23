Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives $12.01 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.10 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,209 shares of company stock worth $16,762 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

