Kwikswap Protocol Price Hits $0.0363 on Top Exchanges (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $344,718.69 and approximately $18,991.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004737 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

