American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $47.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

AMH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.12.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,337,000 after buying an additional 232,265 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 514,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 100,186 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 374,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 50,815 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

