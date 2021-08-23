Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

NYSE VEI opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Vine Energy has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $16.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vine Energy by 1,568.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 513,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vine Energy by 3,580.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 39,386 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the second quarter worth about $510,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vine Energy by 111.1% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.