Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
NYSE VEI opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Vine Energy has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $16.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69.
About Vine Energy
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.