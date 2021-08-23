Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. Snap One has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.