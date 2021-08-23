Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COOK. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Traeger alerts:

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $25.00 on Monday. Traeger has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.