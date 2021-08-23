Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Declares Final Dividend of $0.10

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Adairs Company Profile
