Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Declares Final Dividend of $0.10

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Adairs Company Profile

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of home decoration and home furnishings in Australia and New Zealand. Its stores offer towels, bath mats, bathroom accessories, bathrobes and slippers, laundry, and home care products; beds and bedheads, bedside and coffee tables, dining chairs, counter stools, sofas and armchairs, console and desks, ottomans and bench seats, storage and shelves, floor rugs, and mats; and covers and coverlets, sheets, pillows, mattress and pillow protectors, mattress toppers, flannelette, and electric blankets.

