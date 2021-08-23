Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 201.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 20.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Welltower by 31.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 171,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $84.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

