Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,983 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM opened at $154.72 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

