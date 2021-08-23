Patten Group Inc. Has $293,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

