Patten Group Inc. Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in Rollins by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 33,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Rollins by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 118,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE:ROL opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.