Patten Group Inc. Trims Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMX opened at $42.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

