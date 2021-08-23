Sadoff Investment Management LLC Acquires 9 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,474.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

