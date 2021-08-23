Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.500-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $90.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.49. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $144,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,409,940.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,599 shares of company stock worth $1,354,403 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

