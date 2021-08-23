Patten Group Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $221,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $399,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,840. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.84 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.