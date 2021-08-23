Patten Group Inc. Buys 201 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

