PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,829 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 114.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,013,163,000 after purchasing an additional 572,690 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $329.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

