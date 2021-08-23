PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Roku by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.16.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $351.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,743 shares of company stock worth $169,856,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

