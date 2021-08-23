Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $83.20 on Friday. Geberit has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $84.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.07.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

