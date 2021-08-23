Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT at $46.53

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRMLF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.78. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

