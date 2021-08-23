Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $53,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

NYSE:RACE opened at $214.12 on Monday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.03 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

