Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $1,498,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Walmart by 6.1% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 41,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,418,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,893,718 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of WMT opened at $151.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.