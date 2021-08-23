ParkinGo Price Hits $0.0718 on Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $385.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,358.82 or 1.00042657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043779 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00073791 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001031 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008144 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

