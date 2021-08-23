Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE CGAU opened at $6.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.24. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGAU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centerra Gold stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

