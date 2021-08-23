Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:GER)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

GER opened at $10.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

