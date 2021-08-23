Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4386 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

NYSE SLF opened at $51.85 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.