Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4386 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.
Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.
NYSE SLF opened at $51.85 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.
