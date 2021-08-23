Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $7.47 on Monday. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $11.58.
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.