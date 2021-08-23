Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,639 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Realty Income worth $53,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

O stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

