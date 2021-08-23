Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,936,000 after buying an additional 55,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $152.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 117.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $160.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,966,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

