Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.32% from the company’s current price.

ESTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ESTE opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $580.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.95.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $94,652,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 283.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,233 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,646,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 122,387 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

