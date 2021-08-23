The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 690,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,792 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $50,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $641,920.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,436 shares of company stock worth $31,598,713. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.