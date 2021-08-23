Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,639 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $61,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.69 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

