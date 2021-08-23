Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $35,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after buying an additional 109,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after buying an additional 216,943 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,756,000 after buying an additional 227,710 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $199.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.92. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.