Palladium Partners LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after buying an additional 130,139 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $167,096,000.

DVY opened at $117.75 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

