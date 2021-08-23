Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 3,408 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874,657 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,553,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 308,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 53,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 436,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $61.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

