Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$48.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$25.09 and a 12 month high of C$48.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.58. The company has a market cap of C$9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.40.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

