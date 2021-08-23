The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in The Kroger by 99.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after acquiring an additional 969,518 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Kroger by 355.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 744,637 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

