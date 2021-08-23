Palladium Partners LLC Sells 84 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $33,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 28.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $2,496,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHR stock opened at $221.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.06 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.18.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

