Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $11,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 487,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $100.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

