Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 565 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.20.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $424.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $425.51.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

