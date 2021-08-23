Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Shares of DE stock opened at $351.43 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.38.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

