SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.
In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Verisk Analytics Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
