SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $196.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.